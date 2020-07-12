Serie A: AS Roma thumps Brescia 3-0

AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, one of Italy’s brightest prospects, scored his first goal since returning from injury to complete a 3-0 win over Brescia which pushed the host closer to relegation on Saturday.

Federico Fazio scrambled the ball home after indecision by the Brescia defence to put Roma ahead three minutes after half-time. Just after the hour, Carlos Perez released Nikola Kalinic with a ball over the top of the Brescia defence for the Croatian forward to add the second.

First goal since December, 2019

Zaniolo, sidelined for five months after suffering a knee injury in January, came on as a substitute in the 66th minute and needed only eight minutes to add the third from Diego Perotti’s pass - his first goal since scoring against Fiorentina in December.

Edin Dzeko hit both the crossbar and post after coming on in the 77th minute as Roma won its second game in a row, keeping it fifth with 54 points but still 11 adrift of the top four and a Champions League place.

Brescia is one off the bottom with 21 points, seven adrift of Lecce which is the lowest team outside the drop zone.