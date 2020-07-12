Ronaldo penalties salvage 2-2 draw for Juve against Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties as Serie A leader Juventus came back twice to draw 2-2 against Atalanta to move closer to a ninth successive Serie A title on Saturday.

Duvan Zapata gave Atlanta the lead in the 16th minute as Atalanta's energy and high-press pegged Juventus back in its own half throughout the first half.

Serie A highlights: Ronaldo brace rescues a point for Juve in 2-2 draw against Atalanta

However, the Bianconeri started the second half brightly as Paulo Dybala won a penalty in the 55th minute for the host following a handball by Marten De Roon inside the area. Ronaldo smashed home the spot kick to pull the leader level.

Atalanta snatched back the lead in the 81st minute when substitute Ruslan Malinovskyi unleashed a thunderous strike from the outside the box. Juventus was awarded a second penalty in the 90th minute when Luis Muriel handled the ball inside the are which Ronaldo converted with a calm finish.

The draw took Juventus eight points clear of second-placed Lazio with six matches to play, with Atalanta a further point behind in third.