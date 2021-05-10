Nirmal Chettri: Bhaichung, Renedy inspired me to do social work

Inspired by stalwarts Bhaichung Bhutia and Renedy Singh, Indian footballer Nirmal Chettri is currently devoting his time to humanitarian work amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"My biggest inspiration were Bhaichung bhai and Renedy bhai. They always used to talk about giving back to the society," Nirmal told AIFF TV.

"I have to mention Sanju Pradhan and Bikash Jairu with whom I personally got in touch. We always talk about what kind of work we want to do and help the community," he added.

RELATED | Bengaluru FC's and ATK Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup matches in Maldives postponed

The 30-year-old full-back has also founded a football club in his locality called FC Melli. Not only does the club plays in tournaments, but it also helps the needy.

Recently, Nirmal and others from the team had helped in organising a blood donation drive after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

"We always keep on reading about shortage of blood. Hence, we planned to have a blood camp. Almost 80 people registered for our drive," he stated.

"I mainly wanted to appeal to the young ones -- people between 15 to 45 -- who haven't got their vaccinations yet. Once you are vaccinated, you can't donate blood for a month. I'm grateful to the people around me. We may have limited resources, but we must strive to make the impossible possible."