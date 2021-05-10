Football Football Nirmal Chettri: Bhaichung, Renedy inspired me to do social work "My biggest inspiration were Bhaichung bhai and Renedy bhai. They always used to talk about giving back to the society," Indian footballer Nirmal Chettri said. PTI 10 May, 2021 21:17 IST Nirmal Chettri's own club FC Melli recently helped in organising a blood donation drive in his locality amid the coronavirus pandemic (File Photo). - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT PTI 10 May, 2021 21:17 IST Inspired by stalwarts Bhaichung Bhutia and Renedy Singh, Indian footballer Nirmal Chettri is currently devoting his time to humanitarian work amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic in the country."My biggest inspiration were Bhaichung bhai and Renedy bhai. They always used to talk about giving back to the society," Nirmal told AIFF TV."I have to mention Sanju Pradhan and Bikash Jairu with whom I personally got in touch. We always talk about what kind of work we want to do and help the community," he added. RELATED | Bengaluru FC's and ATK Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup matches in Maldives postponed The 30-year-old full-back has also founded a football club in his locality called FC Melli. Not only does the club plays in tournaments, but it also helps the needy.Recently, Nirmal and others from the team had helped in organising a blood donation drive after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit the country."We always keep on reading about shortage of blood. Hence, we planned to have a blood camp. Almost 80 people registered for our drive," he stated."I mainly wanted to appeal to the young ones -- people between 15 to 45 -- who haven't got their vaccinations yet. Once you are vaccinated, you can't donate blood for a month. I'm grateful to the people around me. We may have limited resources, but we must strive to make the impossible possible." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.