Olympian footballer S.S. 'Babu' Nayaran passes away

Two-times Olympian Shankar Subramaniam, alias Babu, Nayaran passed away here on Thursday. Nayaran, who was India’s goalkeeper during the 1956 and 1960 Olympics, was 86.

According to his family members, Narayan suffered a cardiac arrest minutes after being discharged from a hospital having undergone a surgery. He is survived by daughters Lakshmi and Janaki and son Murali.

READ: Michael Ballack's teenage son Emilio dies in quad-bike crash

Besides representing Maharashtra in football and basketball, Narayan emerged as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in India. His decade-long career for the national team also included the stellar effort of India finishing fourth in the 1956 Olympics and representing India in the 1964 Asian Games.

Born in Palakkad district in Kerala, Narayan was a star in Mumbai’s local circuit during his appearances for Matunga Students, Matunga Gymkhana, Caltex and Tata Sports Club. He was part of Maharashtra’s Santosh Trophy-winning campaign in 1964.