Football Football Philanthropist donates GBP 3 million to help Scottish clubs in crisis The clubs will be eligible to use the grant only if they are able to demonstrate support for their local community. Reuters 11 June, 2020 10:40 IST A figure of GBP 2.1 million will be made available for clubs, while the remaining GBP 1.025 million will go towards accelerating the SPFL’s national Trust programme. - AP Reuters 11 June, 2020 10:40 IST Edinburgh-based philanthropist James Anderson has agreed to donate GBP 3.125 million (USD 3.98 million) to Scottish football clubs and their communities in order to help ease the financial strain of the COVID-19 crisis. The money will be distributed through the SPFL Trust, with each of the 42 Scottish professional clubs allowed to apply for a grant of GBP 50,000.The clubs will be eligible to use the grant only if they are able to demonstrate support for their local community.ALSO READ | Empty grounds, planned celebrations - footballers adjust to new reality“This isn’t just about the passion on the pitch, which is why we love the game, but about the responsibility our clubs take in communities across Scotland,” Anderson, a fund manager and partner with investment management firm Baillie Gifford, said in a statement.‘Pleased’“I’ve seen first-hand over the last few years what a difference clubs can make to people’s lives, and so I am very pleased to have been able to offer my support at this difficult time.”A figure of GBP 2.1 million will be made available for clubs, while the remaining GBP 1.025 million will go towards accelerating the SPFL’s national Trust programme. (USD 1 = GBP 0.7843 pounds) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos