Aubameyang and Gabon teammates forced to sleep on airport floor

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his Gabon teammates were forced to spend the night sleeping on the airport floor ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Gambia.

Aubameyang used social media to highlight his team's plight after arriving at Banjul airport on Sunday, ahead of Monday's Group D clash in the Gambian capital.

The Gabon delegation was told it won't be allowed to leave the airport because of an administrative problem and the team was forced to sleep on the floor before being allowed to leave in the morning after government intervention.

Three Ukraine players test positive for COVID-19 before Switzerland match

No reason was given for not allowing the team to exit the airport and head to the hotel after arrival and even by previous standards of gamesmanship in African football, this was unusual.

Gabon's federation posted pictures of the incident of its Facebook page but without any comment.

“Nice job CAF, it's as if we were back in the 1990s,” Aubameyang posted on Twitter in a reference to previous foibles blamed on the Confederation of African Football.

“This will not demotivate us but people need to know and CAF need to take responsibility. (It is) 2020 and we want Africa to grow but this is not how we will get there,” the Arsenal striker added later.

Gabon is top of the group standings, three points ahead of the Gambia, who is seeking to reach the Nations Cup finals for the first time. The top two teams in the group which also includes Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo- advance to the final in Cameroon in early 2022.