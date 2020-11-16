Football

Three Ukraine players test positive for COVID-19 before Switzerland match

Ukraine's Eduard Sobol, Yevhen Makarenko and Dmytro Riznyk has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of its Nations League clash against Switzerland.

16 November, 2020 17:10 IST

Ukraine is waiting for the decision of Switzerland's authorities if its Nations League match will be allowed tomorrow after the COVID-19 positive test of three of its players.   -  Getty Images

Ukraine's national soccer team is waiting for the decision of Switzerland's authorities if its Nations League match will be allowed tomorrow as three of its players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

"The tests of three players - Eduard Sobol, Yevhen Makarenko and Dmytro Riznyk - had the so-called conditionally negative status yesterday. After additional research, doctors found that these samples contain COVID-19," the team said in a statement.

It added that the three players were isolating in their hotel rooms.

Ukraine travelled to Switzerland after being defeated by Germany last Saturday.

