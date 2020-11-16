Football Football Three Ukraine players test positive for COVID-19 before Switzerland match Ukraine's Eduard Sobol, Yevhen Makarenko and Dmytro Riznyk has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of its Nations League clash against Switzerland. Reuters 16 November, 2020 17:10 IST Ukraine is waiting for the decision of Switzerland's authorities if its Nations League match will be allowed tomorrow after the COVID-19 positive test of three of its players. - Getty Images Reuters 16 November, 2020 17:10 IST Ukraine's national soccer team is waiting for the decision of Switzerland's authorities if its Nations League match will be allowed tomorrow as three of its players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday."The tests of three players - Eduard Sobol, Yevhen Makarenko and Dmytro Riznyk - had the so-called conditionally negative status yesterday. After additional research, doctors found that these samples contain COVID-19," the team said in a statement. Bolt admits Ronaldo is 'definitely' faster than him It added that the three players were isolating in their hotel rooms.Ukraine travelled to Switzerland after being defeated by Germany last Saturday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos