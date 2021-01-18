Football Football Poland national team announces departure of coach Brzeczek Jerzy Brzeczek had been in charge of the Polish national team since July 2018 and led the team to qualify for this year's delayed European championships. Reuters WARSAW 18 January, 2021 18:19 IST File Photo of Jerzy Brzeczek. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters WARSAW 18 January, 2021 18:19 IST Jerzy Brzeczek has left his role as manager of the Poland national team, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Monday.The 49-year-old had been in charge since July 2018 and led the team to qualify for this year's delayed European championships. However, the PZPN announced his departure on Twitter, with the national side's 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign due to begin in March. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos