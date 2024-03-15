Jota Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call for friendlies alongside Ronaldo ahead of Euro 2024

Young forwards Jota Silva and Francisco Conceicao were called up to the Portugal squad for the first time on Friday alongside star Cristiano Ronaldo for friendlies ahead of Euro 2024.

Coach Roberto Martinez unveiled a 32-man group for friendlies against Sweden and Slovenia in the run-up to the tournament in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

“(It) will allow us to gather information to put together a balanced team,” the Spanish coach told a press conference.

Both Conceicao, 21, and Silva, 24, play in the Portuguese league with FC Porto and Vitoria Guimaraes respectively.

Veteran stars Ronaldo, 39, and 41-year-old defender Pepe lead the 2016 European champions’ lineup with the game against Sweden next Thursday in Guimaraes and away to Slovenia in Ljubljana on March 26.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid files complaint after Vinicius allegedly targeted with racist abuse by Atletico and Barcelona fans

“These two matches are very good opportunities for the players to show what they can bring to the group,” Martinez added.

Portugal will also play more three friendly matches at home in June against Finland, Croatia and the Republic of Ireland.