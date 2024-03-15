MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jota Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call for friendlies alongside Ronaldo ahead of Euro 2024

Coach Roberto Martinez unveiled a 32-man group for friendlies against Sweden and Slovenia in the run-up to the tournament in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 21:22 IST , Lisbon - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FC Porto player Francisco Conceicao attends a press conference ahead of the Champions League match against Arsenal
FC Porto player Francisco Conceicao attends a press conference ahead of the Champions League match against Arsenal | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FC Porto player Francisco Conceicao attends a press conference ahead of the Champions League match against Arsenal | Photo Credit: AP

Young forwards Jota Silva and Francisco Conceicao were called up to the Portugal squad for the first time on Friday alongside star Cristiano Ronaldo for friendlies ahead of Euro 2024.

Coach Roberto Martinez unveiled a 32-man group for friendlies against Sweden and Slovenia in the run-up to the tournament in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

“(It) will allow us to gather information to put together a balanced team,” the Spanish coach told a press conference.

Both Conceicao, 21, and Silva, 24, play in the Portuguese league with FC Porto and Vitoria Guimaraes respectively.

Veteran stars Ronaldo, 39, and 41-year-old defender Pepe lead the 2016 European champions’ lineup with the game against Sweden next Thursday in Guimaraes and away to Slovenia in Ljubljana on March 26.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid files complaint after Vinicius allegedly targeted with racist abuse by Atletico and Barcelona fans

“These two matches are very good opportunities for the players to show what they can bring to the group,” Martinez added.

Portugal will also play more three friendly matches at home in June against Finland, Croatia and the Republic of Ireland.

Portugal squad:
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton/ENG), Rui Patricio (AS Roma/ITA)
Defenders: Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona/ESP), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton/ENG), Joao Mario (FC Porto), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Raphael Guerreiro (FC Bayern Munich/GER), Nuno Mendes (PSG/FRA), Diogo Leite (Union Berlin/GER), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Pepe (FC Porto), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Gonçalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Toti Gomes (Wolverhampton/ENG), Danilo Pereira (PSG/FRA)
Midfielder: Joao Palhinha (Fulham/ENG), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal/KSA), Joao Neves (Benfica), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Otavio Monteiro (Al Nasr/KSA), Vitinha (PSG/FRA), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City/ENG), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)
Forwards: Francisco Conceiçao (FC Porto), Jota Silva (Vitoria Guimaraes), Ricardo Trincao (Sporting Lisbon), Bruma (Sporting Braga), Rafael Leao (AC Milan/ITA), Joao Felix (FC Barcelona/ESP), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr/KSA), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG/FRA)

Related stories

Related Topics

Portugal /

Ronaldo /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Eliminator: MI needs 136 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. With no F1 seat on the horizon, Jehan Daruvala aims to create a legacy in Formula E
    Karthik Mudaliar
  3. Jota Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call for friendlies alongside Ronaldo ahead of Euro 2024
    AFP
  4. F1: Steiner says he should have left Haas earlier, would sign Bearman
    Reuters
  5. FA Cup: Injured Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson to miss Manchester City’s clash against Newcastle
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Jota Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call for friendlies alongside Ronaldo ahead of Euro 2024
    AFP
  2. FA Cup: Injured Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson to miss Manchester City’s clash against Newcastle
    Reuters
  3. FA Cup: Ten Hag gets Man United injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash
    Reuters
  4. FA Cup: Liverpool’s stroll in Europe allowed them to focus on Man United Cup clash, says Klopp
    Reuters
  5. Memphis Depay back in the Netherlands squad for friendlies against Scotland, Germany
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Eliminator: MI needs 136 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. With no F1 seat on the horizon, Jehan Daruvala aims to create a legacy in Formula E
    Karthik Mudaliar
  3. Jota Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call for friendlies alongside Ronaldo ahead of Euro 2024
    AFP
  4. F1: Steiner says he should have left Haas earlier, would sign Bearman
    Reuters
  5. FA Cup: Injured Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson to miss Manchester City’s clash against Newcastle
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment