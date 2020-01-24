Football Football Fernandes-Man Utd talks collapse, Sporting CP signs new striker Despite Bruno Fernandes apparently set to stay at the club, Sporting CP has invested in the signing of Andraz Sporar. Joe Wright 24 January, 2020 01:02 IST Andraz Sporar in action for Slovan Bratislava - Getty Images Joe Wright 24 January, 2020 01:02 IST Sporting CP has announced the signing of striker Andraz Sporar, while talks with Manchester United over Bruno Fernandes have reportedly collapsed. The Portuguese side was said to be eager to generate significant income this month, but a deal with United over midfielder Fernandes appears to have been stalling for some days. According to the latest reports, United co-chairman Joel Glazer has stepped in to make it clear the Red Devils will not match Sporting's asking price of €80m. Despite its need for funds, Sporting has still invested in Slovenia striker Sporar, who has signed a five-year contract with the club that contains a €60m release clause. Reports in Portugal say the 25-year-old has joined in a €6m deal from Slovan Bratislava, having passed his medical after arriving in Lisbon late on Tuesday. Sporar had been linked with Scottish champions Celtic and Turkish giants Besiktas. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos