Real Kashmir lodges complaint with AIFF against referee for East Bengal game

Real Kashmir FC (RKFC) has filed a complaint with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) against the referee who officiated its I-League match against East Bengal here on Monday.

The ill-tempered match, played at the TRC ground in front of 10,000 spectators, saw three red and several yellow cards being brandished by the referee.

RELATED| East Bengal coach Mario Rivera accuses Real Kashmir of racially abusing Kassim Aidara

RKFC’s Danish Farooq and Kallum Higginbotham were sent off while Edmund Lalrindika was given the marching orders for East Bengal. The home team, which lost by a solitary goal, alleged that the referee had been biased.

The club cited instances along with video clips to the AIFF to corroborate their claims.

“A red (card) is given inside the penalty box at the 37th minute, instead of a penalty wherein the video evidence conclusively proves that a foul was committed against Danish Farooq by East Bengal’s Johnny Acosta,” the club said in the complaint, which has been marked to I-League CEO Sunando Dhar and AIFF general secretary Kushal Das.

The complaint further stated, “Armand Bazie was punished with a yellow card for high boots at the 54th Minute, whereas in the video evidence attached, it can clearly and conclusively be seen that both RKFC’s Armand Bazie and EB’s Victor Perez Alonzo had high boots at the same time.

“Chestorpoul Lyngdoh was kicked by East Bengal’s Jamie Santos and no action was taken against the same. The video attached can conclusively show the same.”

READ | I-League: East Bengal moves second with narrow win over Real Kashmir

Expressing his disappointment, Real Kashmir co-owner Sandeep Chattoo had said on Monday, “It is one of the most unfortunate losses for RKFC, where umpires failed us. The bias of the referee was clearly visible.”

The result saw East bengal rise to the second spot in the standings with 23 points from 16 matches, while Real Kashmir occupied the fourth place with 22 points from 15 games. Mohun Bagan has already clinched the I-League title on Tuesday following its 1-0 win over Aizawl FC.