Football

Real Madrid defender Militao tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their Champions League home game against Inter Milan, the Spanish champions said.

Reuters
02 November, 2020 16:56 IST

Real Madrid's Eder Militao lies on the pitch during a Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.   -  AP Photo

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their Champions League home game against Inter Milan, the Spanish champions said on Monday.

“Our player Eder Militao has given a positive result in the COVID-19 tests carried out on Sunday morning,” Real said on its website.

The club added that all other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with them, had tested negative for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus both on Sunday and Monday.

Real, which is at the bottom of Champions League Group B, face third-placed Inter on Tuesday.

