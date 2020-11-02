Football Football Real Madrid defender Militao tests positive for COVID-19 Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their Champions League home game against Inter Milan, the Spanish champions said. Reuters 02 November, 2020 16:56 IST Real Madrid's Eder Militao lies on the pitch during a Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk. - AP Photo Reuters 02 November, 2020 16:56 IST Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their Champions League home game against Inter Milan, the Spanish champions said on Monday.“Our player Eder Militao has given a positive result in the COVID-19 tests carried out on Sunday morning,” Real said on its website. The club added that all other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with them, had tested negative for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus both on Sunday and Monday.Real, which is at the bottom of Champions League Group B, face third-placed Inter on Tuesday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos