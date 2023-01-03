LIVE, Ronaldo Al Nassr presentation: Cristiano arrives at Mrsool Park for unveiling ceremony

Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates from Cristiano Ronaldo’s presentation with new club Al Nassr.

21:38 IST: Ronaldo has arrived at his new home. He is at the Mrsool Park, and is greeted by the club president.

21:35 IST: The club president makes his way to the Mrsool Park:

President of Al-Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar (C) arrives at the Mrsool Park Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

21:25 IST: There have been reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has a special clause in his contract, allowing him to leave for Newcastle United should the club qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Sportstar does a FACT CHECK.

21:20 IST: Ronaldo at the Riyadh airport on Monday:

Cristiano Ronaldo posing for picture with Saudi children as his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr (C) and partner Georgina Rodriguez (R) stand by. | Photo Credit: AFP

21:15 IST: Titles won by Al Nassr:

The Riyadh-based club has nine league titles, with the latest triumph coming in 2019. It has six King’s Cup, three Crown Prince’s Cup trophies, three Federation Cup wins and two Saudi Super Cup titles.

21:10 IST: Here are the major titles won by Cristiano Ronaldo over his two-decade long career:

Sporting Lisbon: Supertaca Candido de Oliveira: 2002

Manchester United: Premier League: 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09; FA Cup: 2003–04; Football League Cup: 2005–06, 2008–09; FA Community Shield: 2007, 2008; UEFA Champions League: 2007–08; FIFA Club World Cup: 2008

Real Madrid: La Liga: 2011–12, 2016–17; Copa del Rey: 2010–11, 2013–14; Supercopa de Espana: 2012, 2017; UEFA Champions League: 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18; UEFA Super Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017; FIFA Club World Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017

Juventus: Serie A: 2018–19, 2019–20; Coppa Italia: 2020–21; Supercoppa Italiana: 2018, 2020

21:08 IST: Ronaldo’s record at Juventus:

Appearances: 134 | Goals: 101 | Assists: 22

21:06 IST: Ronaldo’s record at Real Madrid:

Appearances: 438 | Goals: 450 | Assists: 131

21:04 IST: Ronaldo’s record at Manchester United:

Appearances: 346 | Goals: 145 | Assists: 64

21:02 IST: Ronaldo’s record at Sporting Lisbon:

Appearances: 31 | Goals: 5 | Assists: 6

21:00 IST: Al Nassr will be Ronaldo’s 5th club. He’s played for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

20:55 IST: Here is Ronaldo’s touchdown in Riyadh on Monday:

20:50 IST: The Ronaldo Effect is still alive! Al Nassr’s following on social media platform has exploded since CR7’s signing. The followers have risen from just over 800,000 to nearly 8 million.

20:45 IST: The ticket sales from Ronaldo’s unveiling ceremony will be handed to Ehsan - The Saudi national platform for charitable work.

Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on December 31, 2022 on a two-year contract, paying the Portuguese player €200 million per year.

Following the transfer, Al Nassr’s following on social media platform Instagram has sky rocketed from 800,000 to over 6 million, and counting. According to reports, there have been enquiries by multiple broadcasters to telecast the games of the club in Europe as well.

The club has offered various commercial incentives in order to convince Ronaldo to join the team. “History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the team had said after the signing.

Where will Ronaldo be presented to the fans?

Al Nassr’s home stadium, Mrsool Park, will hold the unveiling ceremony of CR7. The venue has a capacity of 25,000.

When is Ronaldo’s presentation ceremony at Al Nassr?

Ronaldo’s unveiling ceremony starts at 7pm local time (4pm GMT and 9:30pm IST).

Where to watch Ronaldo’s presentation ceremony live?

Ronaldo’s presentation will be broadcasted and streamed by SSC (Saudi Sports Company). The broadcasters confirmed the listing on their Twitter handle.