Footballer Recber out of hospital after coronavirus

Former Turkish national team and ex-Barcelona goalkeeper Rustu Recber was discharged from hospital on Monday after recovering from coronavirus, his wife said.

Recber took on hero status in Turkey as he kept goal at the 2002 World Cup, carrying his team to the semi-finals and ultimately third place, its greatest-ever performance in the tournament.

“What a beautiful day, thank God ... My husband was dischaged following a tough 11-days,” she posted on Instagram.

“I am not fully happy because there are so many patients waiting in hospitals right now for recovery ... I will keep praying for those fighting for survival under intensive care,” she commented.

The 46-year-old goalkeeper enjoyed a brief spell at Barcelona in 2003 after starring in the World Cup a year earlier when Turkey beat co-host South Korea 3-2 in the third-place play-off.

Recber, who also played for Istanbul giant Fenerbahce and Besiktas, currently works at the Turkish Football Federation.

Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim, who had tested positive, was discharged from hospital on March 30.

Turkey has officially recorded some 27,000 cases while 574 people have died, according to the official figures published on Sunday.