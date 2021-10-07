Football Football SAFF Championship 2021: Sri Lanka frustrates India to yet another draw Indis has not yet won a match in this year's SAFF Championship with a draw against Bangladesh previously Team Sportstar MALE 07 October, 2021 18:32 IST Sunil Chhetri, who had the opportunity to equal Pele’s record of international goals, looked secluded up front and also expressed his frustration during the cooling breaks. - AIFF MEDIA Team Sportstar MALE 07 October, 2021 18:32 IST India continued its frustrating run in the SAFF Championship 2021 with a 0-0 draw against Sri Lanka at the Maldives National Stadium in Male on Thursday.Sri Lanka went on the defense after initial runs along the flanks while its goalkeeper and captain Sujan Perera remained rock-solid between the sticks.AS IT HAPPENED | SAFF Championship Highlights: India vs Sri LankaSunil Chhetri, who had the opportunity to equal Pele’s record of international goals, looked secluded up front and also expressed his frustration during the cooling breaks.This is the just the fifth draw in the last 21 matches between the two south-Asian countries.The draw will put more pressure on Igor Stimac, whose coaching has been under scrutiny since this tournament began last week.READ: SAFF 2021: All you need to knowIndia, which has won the tournament the most number of times (7), will go up against Nepal in the next match and will look to win that with a big margin if it has any hope of winning it this time. .FINAL RESULT: India 0 - 0 Sri Lanka Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :