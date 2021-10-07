SAFF Championship 2021: Sri Lanka frustrates India to yet another draw

India continued its frustrating run in the SAFF Championship 2021 with a 0-0 draw against Sri Lanka at the Maldives National Stadium in Male on Thursday.

Sri Lanka went on the defense after initial runs along the flanks while its goalkeeper and captain Sujan Perera remained rock-solid between the sticks.

Sunil Chhetri, who had the opportunity to equal Pele’s record of international goals, looked secluded up front and also expressed his frustration during the cooling breaks.

This is the just the fifth draw in the last 21 matches between the two south-Asian countries.

The draw will put more pressure on Igor Stimac, whose coaching has been under scrutiny since this tournament began last week.

India, which has won the tournament the most number of times (7), will go up against Nepal in the next match and will look to win that with a big margin if it has any hope of winning it this time. .