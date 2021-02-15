Rondon joins CSKA Moscow on loan from China's Dalia

The exodus of foreigners from the Chinese Super League due to Covid-19 continued on Monday as former Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon joined CSKA Moscow on loan from Dalian Professional.

The Venezuela striker, who found the net 14 times in 28 games during his 18-month stint, departs three weeks after coach Rafael Benitez announced he was leaving the club due to the Covid-19 crisis.

He is the latest international name to quit the league after former Brazil striker Hulk left Shanghai SIPG at the end of last year to return to his homeland. Odion Ighalo, post his loan spell at Manchester United, which ended last month signed for Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab from Shanghai Shenhua.

Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira, meanwhile, departed Shanghai SIPG two seasons after leading the club to their first and only Chinese Super League title.

The outflow of talent rings a bell of concern for several top-flight clubs from a financial perspective, as reported by Chinese media.

Newly crowned champions Jiangsu FC are facing the prospect of losing manager Cosmin Olaroiu. Midfielder Ivan Santini has already left for NK Osijek in Croatia while key player, Alex Teixeira, is out of contract and has shown few signs of returning to the team.

Speculation is also mounting over the future of Guangzhou FC’s Paulinho, with the former Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona midfielder recently linked with a move to Major League Soccer.