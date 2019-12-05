Football Football Saudi Arabia vs Qatar live streaming: when and where to watch Gulf Cup semifinal All you need to know about how and where to watch the 2019 Gulf Cup semifinal between Saudi Arabia and host Qatar on Thursday. Team Sportstar 05 December, 2019 21:25 IST The 2019 Gulf Cup semifinal between Saudi Arabia and Qatar is on Thursday 5 December, 2019. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 05 December, 2019 21:25 IST Goals from Akram Hassan Afif, Hassan Al Haydos and Boualem Khoukhi helped Qatar defeat United Arab Emirates 4-2 on Monday to progress into the semifinals of the Gulf Cup.The win has set up an intriguing semifinal clash between the host Qatar and Saudi Arabia, one of the three West Asian countries which has imposed an economic blockade against it.When is Saudi Arabia vs. Qatar taking place?The 2019 Gulf Cup semifinal between Saudi Arabia and Qatar is on Thursday 5 December, 2019.What time does Saudi Arabia vs. Qatar start?The 2019 Gulf Cup semifinal between Saudi Arabia and Qatar will kick off at 10:30 PM IST.Where is Saudi Arabia vs. Qatar taking place?The 2019 Gulf Cup semifinal between Saudi Arabia and Qatar will be played at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha.Which channel is showing Saudi Arabia vs. Qatar?There's no official word yet on which channel or online platform will broadcast the match.SquadsQatar: Saad Al Sheeb, Mohammed Al-Bakri, Fahad Younes; Abdelkarim Hassan, Boualem Khoukhi, Ro-Ro, Al-Mahdi Ali Mukhtar, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Musab Kheder, Fahad Al-Abdulrahman; Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem, Salem Al-Hajri, Ahmed Fatehi, Abdullah Al-Ahrak; Hassan Al-Haydos (captain), Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Ismaeel Mohammad, Mohammed Muntari, Yusuf Abdurisag, MohammedSalah Al-NeelSaudi Arabia: Amin Bukhari, Mohammed Al-Rubeai, Fawaz Al-Qarni; Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Tombakti, Ziyad Al-Sahafi, Mohammed Al-Khabrani, Talal Al-Absi, Yaser Al-Shahrani, Sultan Al-Ghanam; Salman Al-Faraj, Yahya Al-Shehri, Nawaf Al Abed, Hatten Bahebri, Abdulellah Al-Malki, Abdullah Otayf, Abdulfattah Asiri, Salem Al-Dawsari, Turki Al-Ammar, Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, Mohamed Kanno; Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Firas Al-Buraikan Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos