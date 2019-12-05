Saudi Arabia vs Qatar live streaming: when and where to watch Gulf Cup semifinal

Goals from Akram Hassan Afif, Hassan Al Haydos and Boualem Khoukhi helped Qatar defeat United Arab Emirates 4-2 on Monday to progress into the semifinals of the Gulf Cup.

The win has set up an intriguing semifinal clash between the host Qatar and Saudi Arabia, one of the three West Asian countries which has imposed an economic blockade against it.

When is Saudi Arabia vs. Qatar taking place?

The 2019 Gulf Cup semifinal between Saudi Arabia and Qatar is on Thursday 5 December, 2019.

What time does Saudi Arabia vs. Qatar start?

The 2019 Gulf Cup semifinal between Saudi Arabia and Qatar will kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

Where is Saudi Arabia vs. Qatar taking place?

The 2019 Gulf Cup semifinal between Saudi Arabia and Qatar will be played at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha.

Which channel is showing Saudi Arabia vs. Qatar?

There's no official word yet on which channel or online platform will broadcast the match.