Scotland manager Steve Clarke named a 28-man provisional squad for the 2024 European Championship on Wednesday, calling up two uncapped players in Ben Doak and Ross McCrorie while James Forrest returns after nearly three years.
Doak, who impressed with the Under-21 side, made a handful of appearances for Liverpool this season but has not played since December due to a knee injury which required surgery.
McCrorie has made 19 appearances for Championship (second tier) side Bristol City this season while winger Forrest, who has 38 caps for Scotland, scored six times for Celtic en route to the Premiership title -- including five in his last eight.
Wing backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson did not recover in time, with Clarke set to cut the squad down to 26 before the June 7 deadline.
Scotland is set to play two friendly matches against Gibraltar (June 3) and Finland (June 7).
It is in Group A at the Euros where it will play host Germany (June 14) in the tournament opener followed by Switzerland (June 19) and Hungary (June 23).
Scotland will be looking to reach the knockout stages for the first time.
SCOTLAND PROVISIONAL SQUAD FOR EURO 2024
Latest on Sportstar
- RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru in must-win tie; Dream11 Prediction
- Scotland names 28-member provisional squad for Euro 2024
- Malaysia footballer set to return after acid attack: official
- Trick shots in tennis — key to unlocking ultimate sporting success?
- Archery World Cup Stage 2: Compound women’s team in final, men miss bronze medal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE