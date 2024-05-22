MagazineBuy Print

Scotland names 28-member provisional squad for Euro 2024

Wing backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson did not recover in time, with Clarke set to cut the squad down to 26 before the June 7 deadline.

Published : May 22, 2024 16:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Scotland’s Scott McTominay with Kieran Tierney.
FILE PHOTO: Scotland’s Scott McTominay with Kieran Tierney. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Scotland’s Scott McTominay with Kieran Tierney. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Scotland manager Steve Clarke named a 28-man provisional squad for the 2024 European Championship on Wednesday, calling up two uncapped players in Ben Doak and Ross McCrorie while James Forrest returns after nearly three years.

Doak, who impressed with the Under-21 side, made a handful of appearances for Liverpool this season but has not played since December due to a knee injury which required surgery.

McCrorie has made 19 appearances for Championship (second tier) side Bristol City this season while winger Forrest, who has 38 caps for Scotland, scored six times for Celtic en route to the Premiership title -- including five in his last eight.

Wing backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson did not recover in time, with Clarke set to cut the squad down to 26 before the June 7 deadline.

Scotland is set to play two friendly matches against Gibraltar (June 3) and Finland (June 7).

It is in Group A at the Euros where it will play host Germany (June 14) in the tournament opener followed by Switzerland (June 19) and Hungary (June 23).

Scotland will be looking to reach the knockout stages for the first time.

SCOTLAND PROVISIONAL SQUAD FOR EURO 2024
Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)
Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad)
Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Kenny McLean (Norwich), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)
Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Ben Doak (Liverpool), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), James Forrest (Celtic), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).

