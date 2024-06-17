Serbia vs England, Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham scores for the lead; Major talking points from SRB v ENG

England faces the first test of its credentials as one of the Euro 2024 favourites when it launches its campaign against Serbia on Sunday, with injuries and illness adding to worries about an already depleted defence.
FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SERBIA VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024
SERBIA HIT WITH AN INJURY BLOW
Serbian Filip Kostić was forced out of the game due to injury and was replaced by Filip Mladenovic.
HARRY KANE BECOMES PLAYER WITH MOST APPEARANCES IN INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENTS
Harry Kane is now England’s record male appearance maker at major tournaments (23) surpassing Ashley Cole. Despite the record-breaking match, the Bayern Munich striker managed only one touch of the ball in the opening 30 minutes of the match.
SAKA SHOWING HIS CLASS
Bukayo Saka has 27 goal contributions in 24 starts for England.
ANOTHER RECORD FOR BELLINGHAM
jude Bellingham has now scored England’s opening goal of the tournament at the 2022 World Cup and and Euro 2024.
He’s the first player to score for England at both tournaments while playing his club football outside England.
BELLINGHAM CONTINUES HIS FORM
20-year-old Jude Bellingham has given England the lead in the 13th minute with a powerful header from point-blank range, assisted by Bukayo Saka.
GARETH SOUTHGATE SURPASSES SIR BOBBY ROBSON
Gareth Southgate (96) has now taken charge of more games as England manager than Sir Bobby Robson (95).
ENGLAND HAS WON ONLY ONE OF ITS OPENING EUROS GAMES SINCE 1980
England has only one win in its previous nine opening games in Euros history. Gareth Southgate’s men managed to beat Croatia in the previous edition, thanks to a goal from Raheem Sterling.
JUDE BELLINGHAM MAKES HISTORY
jude Bellingham is the first European player to make an appearance at three major international tournaments before turning 21 (aged 20 years, 353 days today), having played at EURO 2020, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and now EURO 2024.
TRENT-ALEXANDER ARNOLD STARTS IN MIDFIELD
Gareth Southgate has chosen to start the Liverpool right-back in midfield, alongside Declan Rice and Champions League winner Jude Bellingham.
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE Serbia vs England Score, EURO 2024: SRB 0-1 ENG, Bellingham scores opening goal, UEFA Euro match updates
- LIVE Serbia vs England Euro 2024 match in pictures, SRB 0-1 ENG: Real-time photo gallery
- Serbia vs England, Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham scores for the lead; Major talking points from SRB v ENG
- Euro 2024: England’s Jude Bellingham sets record ahead of England vs Serbia match
- Euro 2024: Eriksen scores on emotional Euro return as Denmark held by Slovenia
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE