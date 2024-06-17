MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serbia vs England, Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham scores for the lead; Major talking points from SRB v ENG

Take a look at the major talking points from the Euro 2024 Group C match between Serbia and England being played at the Arena AufSchalke.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 00:11 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring the first goal.
England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring the first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring the first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England faces the first test of its credentials as one of the Euro 2024 favourites when it launches its campaign against Serbia on Sunday, with injuries and illness adding to worries about an already depleted defence.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SERBIA VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

SERBIA HIT WITH AN INJURY BLOW

Serbian Filip Kostić was forced out of the game due to injury and was replaced by Filip Mladenovic.

HARRY KANE BECOMES PLAYER WITH MOST APPEARANCES IN INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENTS

Harry Kane is now England’s record male appearance maker at major tournaments (23) surpassing Ashley Cole. Despite the record-breaking match, the Bayern Munich striker managed only one touch of the ball in the opening 30 minutes of the match.

SAKA SHOWING HIS CLASS

Bukayo Saka has 27 goal contributions in 24 starts for England.

ANOTHER RECORD FOR BELLINGHAM

jude Bellingham has now scored England’s opening goal of the tournament at the 2022 World Cup and and Euro 2024.

He’s the first player to score for England at both tournaments while playing his club football outside England.

BELLINGHAM CONTINUES HIS FORM

20-year-old Jude Bellingham has given England the lead in the 13th minute with a powerful header from point-blank range, assisted by Bukayo Saka.

GARETH SOUTHGATE SURPASSES SIR BOBBY ROBSON

Gareth Southgate (96) has now taken charge of more games as England manager than Sir Bobby Robson (95).

ENGLAND HAS WON ONLY ONE OF ITS OPENING EUROS GAMES SINCE 1980

England has only one win in its previous nine opening games in Euros history. Gareth Southgate’s men managed to beat Croatia in the previous edition, thanks to a goal from Raheem Sterling.

JUDE BELLINGHAM MAKES HISTORY

jude Bellingham is the first European player to make an appearance at three major international tournaments before turning 21 (aged 20 years, 353 days today), having played at EURO 2020, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and now EURO 2024.

TRENT-ALEXANDER ARNOLD STARTS IN MIDFIELD

Gareth Southgate has chosen to start the Liverpool right-back in midfield, alongside Declan Rice and Champions League winner Jude Bellingham.

Related stories

Related Topics

England /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Harry Kane

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Serbia vs England Score, EURO 2024: SRB 0-1 ENG, Bellingham scores opening goal, UEFA Euro match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Serbia vs England Euro 2024 match in pictures, SRB 0-1 ENG: Real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serbia vs England, Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham scores for the lead; Major talking points from SRB v ENG
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: England’s Jude Bellingham sets record ahead of England vs Serbia match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Eriksen scores on emotional Euro return as Denmark held by Slovenia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. LIVE Serbia vs England Euro 2024 match in pictures, SRB 0-1 ENG: Real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: England’s Jude Bellingham sets record ahead of England vs Serbia match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serbia vs England, Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham scores for the lead; Major talking points from SRB v ENG
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: How have England started its European Championship campaign over the years?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Eriksen scores on emotional Euro return as Denmark held by Slovenia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Serbia vs England Score, EURO 2024: SRB 0-1 ENG, Bellingham scores opening goal, UEFA Euro match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Serbia vs England Euro 2024 match in pictures, SRB 0-1 ENG: Real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serbia vs England, Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham scores for the lead; Major talking points from SRB v ENG
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: England’s Jude Bellingham sets record ahead of England vs Serbia match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Eriksen scores on emotional Euro return as Denmark held by Slovenia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment