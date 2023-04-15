Football

Serie A: AC Milan’s struggle continues with 1-1 draw at Bologna

Serie A: The Rossoneri were held 1-1 at Bologna on Saturday to remain fourth in the Italian league and at risk of not qualifying for Europe’s top competition next season.

ROME 15 April, 2023
AC Milan’s Croatian forward Ante Rebic (C) is challenged by Bologna’s British midfielder Lewis Ferguson (R) during the Italian Serie A football match between Bologna and Milan AC.

AC Milan’s Croatian forward Ante Rebic (C) is challenged by Bologna’s British midfielder Lewis Ferguson (R) during the Italian Serie A football match between Bologna and Milan AC. | Photo Credit: AFP

Capable of beating runaway Serie A leader Napoli twice this month, AC Milan hasn’t beaten anyone else lately.

Playing mostly reserves ahead of the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, the Rossoneri were held 1-1 at Bologna on Saturday to remain fourth in the Italian league and at risk of not qualifying for Europe’s top competition next season.

Nicola Sansone scored for Bologna from close range just 33 seconds in, and Tommaso Pobega equalized for Milan before the break with a long-range effort that ricocheted in off the left post.

Milan takes a 1-0 first-leg lead into the match at Napoli’s Diego Armando Maradona stadium on Tuesday, having also routed Napoli 4-0 in the league at the start of the month. Excluding the two victories over Napoli, Milan is winless in its six other matches since February.

Apart from goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Milan coach Stefano Pioli changed his entire starting lineup from the win over Napoli three days ago.

Milan moved level on points with third-place Roma, which hosts Udinese on Sunday, and two points ahead of Inter Milan, which was hosting Monza later with a chance to leapfrog its city rival.

Extending its unbeaten run to five matches, Bologna remained eighth but moved within four points of sixth-place Atalanta and Italy’s Conference League spot.

