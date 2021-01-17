Serie A: Insigne dazzles as Napoli thrashes Fiorentina to go third

Lorenzo Insigne scored twice and produced a dazzling assist as Napoli stormed into third place in Serie A with a crushing 6-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday.

Striker Andrea Petagna teed up Insigne to fire home after just five minutes, and Petagna was again the provider when he teed up Diego Demme for the second.

Insigne produced a moment of magic on the 38th minute, winning the ball inside his own half and embarking on a winding dribble past several opposition defenders, before playing an inch-perfect pass behind the defence for Hirving Lozano to tap in.

The Napoli captain’s piece of breath-taking individual skill at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona drew comparisons with the legendary Argentinian forward, but the host was not done as Piotr Zielinski arrowed in a fourth before halftime.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side was clinical and the scoreline left struggling Fiorentina stunned, as Napoli had six shots on goal to the visitors’ five in the first half but found the net with each of its four efforts on target.

Insigne added his second in the 71st minute by converting a penalty after Tiemoue Bakayoko was tripped by Gaetano Castrovilli in the box, and substitute Matteo Politano completed the rout late on with a well-placed finish.

Napoli climbed above AS Roma on goal difference into third place on 34 points. Fiorentina is 14th with 18 points.