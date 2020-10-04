Inter drops first points in bad-tempered draw at Lazio

Inter Milan dropped its first two points of the season when it was held to a 1-1 draw by Lazio in a bad-tempered Serie A match which saw one player from each side sent off on Sunday.

Lautaro Martinez gave Inter the lead on the half hour after the ball ran loose in the penalty area and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic equalised for the hosts 10 minutes after the break before tempers flared.

Read: Arsenal beats struggling Sheffield United 2-1, Fulham rooted to the bottom

Lazio had forward Ciro Immobile, topscorer in Serie A last season, sent off after 70 minutes following a clash with Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal although the Chilean reacted theatrically to what seemed like little more than a prod.

Inter, which has seven points from three games, also finished with 10 men after Stefano Sensi was dismissed following a clash with Gil Patric. Lazio, fourth last season, got four points from three games.