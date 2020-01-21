Football Football Brozovic ankle sprain confirmed by Inter Marcelo Brozovic had an MRI scan hich revealed "a sprain to his left ankle" and the player is set to be assessed "on a day-by-day basis." Joe Wright 21 January, 2020 21:27 IST Marcelo Brozovic's injury is a reason why Inter Milan has stepped up plans to sign Christian Eriksen this month. - Getty Images Joe Wright 21 January, 2020 21:27 IST Inter Milan has confirmed Marcelo Brozovic sustained a sprained ankle in the 1-1 Serie A draw with Lecce on Sunday.The midfielder was substituted with eight minutes of normal time remaining at the Via Del Mare after a clash with Alessandro Deiola.The Croatia international had an MRI scan on Tuesday, with Inter confirming: "The tests revealed a sprain to his left ankle. The player will be assessed on a day-by-day basis."Brozovic's injury is said to be part of the reason Inter has stepped up plans to sign Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen this month.Sporting director Piero Ausilio said on Monday that a bid for the playmaker had been lodged, although Spurs boss Jose Mourinho intends to have Eriksen in his squad for Wednesday's Premier League game against Norwich City.Brozovic has played in all but one of Inter's 27 matches in all competitions this season, scoring twice. Antonio Conte's side is second in Serie A, four points behind champions Juventus. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos