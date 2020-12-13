Serie A: Roma hits five past Bologna, Napoli beats Sampdoria

AS Roma went on the rampage and blasted five first-half goals past a pitiful Bologna side on its way to a 5-1 away win in Serie A on Sunday.

Each team also had two goals disallowed, and Roma hit the post as it went fifth in the table with 21 points, one more than Juventus who is away to Genoa later on Sunday.

Bologna midfielder Andrea Poli opened the floodgates when he turned a Leonardo Spinazzola pass into his own net after five minutes. Edin Dzeko ran onto Lorenzo Pellegrini's through ball to add a second for Roma five minutes later.

Bologna's second-choice goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia, making his Serie A debut, had to pick the ball out of the net again after only 15 minutes after Pellegrini scored from Spinazzola's geometric pass.

Pellegrini then had a goal disallowed for offside and Bologna pulled one back in the 24th minute - although it was scored by a Roma player, Bryan Cristante turning Musa Barrow's cross into his own net.

Jordan Veretout finished off a neat passing move for the fourth in the 35th minute, and Henrik Mkhitaryan put the finishing touch to Rick Karsdorp's run down the right for the fifth one minute before halftime.

Substitute Hirving Lozano scored one goal and created a second after coming on at halftime to inspire Napoli to a 2-1 win at home to Sampdoria.

Sampdoria, which is now six matches without a win, went ahead through Jakub Jankto in the 20th minute after he was sent clear by Valerio Verre's through ball.

But Lozano needed only eight minutes on the field to equalise, heading in a Dries Mertens cross.

The Mexican Lozano then saw a shot hit the post, before bursting down the right to provide the cross for Andrea Petagna to head in Napoli's winner in the 68th minute.

Napoli's win left it third with 23 points, three behind leader AC Milan which was at home to Parma later on Sunday. Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria, which has taken only two points from its last six games, dropped to 13th with 11 points.

Atalanta thrashes Fiorentina

Atalanta piled on the misery for Fiorentina with a 3-0 win, and only goalkeeper Bartolomiej Dragowski kept the score respectable for the visitor.

Dragowski performed heroics to keep Atalanta at bay until Duvan Zapata pulled the ball back for Robin Gosens to open the scoring one minute before halftime.

Ruslan Malinovskyi, back after a COVID-19 infection, curled in a free kick for the second in the 55th minute and Rafael Toloi headed in the third just after the hour.

Atalanta, which has qualified for the Champions League round of 16, is eighth with 17 points, while Fiorentina is three off the bottom with nine.

Fiorentina has taken one point in four games since Cesare Prandelli returned for a second stint as coach last month.