Serie A: Lazio dominates but draws 1-1 at 10-man Verona, Inter hosts Udinese

Inter Milan will be looking to move back atop Serie A when it hosts relegation-threatened Udinese later. Third-place AC Milan was playing at Atalanta.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 23:17 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Thomas Henry of Hellas Verona FC celebrates scoring their team’s first goal during the Serie A TIM match between Hellas Verona FC and SS Lazio at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on December 09, 2023, in Verona, Italy.
Thomas Henry of Hellas Verona FC celebrates scoring their team’s first goal during the Serie A TIM match between Hellas Verona FC and SS Lazio at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on December 09, 2023, in Verona, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Thomas Henry of Hellas Verona FC celebrates scoring their team’s first goal during the Serie A TIM match between Hellas Verona FC and SS Lazio at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on December 09, 2023, in Verona, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lazio could only manage a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday despite the capital team dominating and its opponent finishing the match with 10 men.

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri had hit out at that his team was in crisis after a midweek Italian Cup victory — its third straight win in all competitions.

But Lazio has won only one of its past five league matches, and the draw at Verona left it eighth. Verona, which has been without a win since August, remained in the bottom three.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Man Utd slumps to humiliating 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth

Inter Milan will be looking to move back atop Serie A when it hosts relegation-threatened Udinese later. Third-place AC Milan was playing at Atalanta.

Lazio took the lead in Verona with a spectacular goal in the 23rd minute. Following good interplay with Manuel Lazzari on the right, Felipe Anderson rolled the ball across for Mattia Zaccagni to send home with a cheeky, backheeled flick at the near post.

The former Verona player refused to celebrate and instead waved an apology to the home fans.

Lazio could have doubled its lead but instead, Verona levelled with 20 minutes remaining. Cyril Ngonge’s cross turned into a looping shot, which Ivan Provedel pushed out from the far top corner. Tomas Suslov’s follow-up was probably meant to be a shot but turned into an assist that Thomas Henry bundled over the line with his stomach.

ALSO READ: Frankfurt thrashes Bayern Munich 5-1 as Leverkusen remains on top in Bundesliga

Lazio thought it had restored its lead four minutes later through another former Verona player when Nicolo Casale headed in a corner, but what would have been his first Serie A goal was ruled out on video review for a push by him on Verona midfielder Ondrej Duda.

Verona was forced to play the final 13 minutes with 10 men after Duda was sent off for a second yellow card.

Serie A 2023-24 / Serie A

Serie A

