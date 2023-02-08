Football

Sheffield United beats Wrexham to win FA Cup thriller

Wrexham had been on the brink of a famous victory over the Championship (second-tier) side in the original tie at the Racecourse Ground before United scored late on to salvage a 3-3 draw.

Reuters
08 February, 2023 08:59 IST
Billy Sharp (c) celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the FA Cup match between Sheffield United and Wrexham. 

Billy Sharp (c) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup match between Sheffield United and Wrexham. | Photo Credit: AP

Wrexham and their Hollywood owners’ FA Cup dream came to an end on Tuesday after the Welsh non-league club conceded two stoppage-time goals in a 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United in its fourth-round replay.

Owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, fifth-tier National League side Wrexham was the lowest-ranked team left in the competition but late goals from Billy Sharp and Sander Berge gave Sheffield United the win at Bramall Lane.

On Tuesday, Wrexham’s Paul Mullin scored a 59th-minute penalty to cancel out Anel Ahmedhodzic’s opener and had another spot kick saved in the 72nd minute when the score was still 1-1.

“So proud of these boys. And the 4,000 plus away supporters who gave it all,” Reynolds, of ‘Deadpool’ fame, wrote on Twitter.

McElhenney, the creator and star of the sitcom ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’, tweeted: “I could not be more proud of those men than I am right now. They gave it absolutely everything.”

United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round.

Wrexham, who earlier eliminated second-tier Coventry City, have a history of producing FA Cup shocks, knocking out then-English champions Arsenal in 1992 and reaching the quarter-finals in 1997 after beating West Ham United.

