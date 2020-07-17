Serie A: Inter eases past SPAL to close gap on Juventus

Inter Milan eased past bottom side SPAL on Thursday, winning 4-0 away to move second in Serie A and close the gap on leader Juventus to six points with five games left.

Forward Alexis Sanchez continued his revival as he set up the first goal for Antonio Candreva in the first half and added the third himself on the hour. Cristiano Biraghi and Roberto Gagliardini scored the other goals.

AS IT HAPPENED | SPAL 0-4 Inter Milan

Antonio Conte's Inter has 71 points from 33 games while Juventus, chasing a ninth successive title, has 77.

Inter has slashed five points off the difference between itself and the Turin side in the last three games. SPAL has 19 points, 11 adrift of the lowest team outside the drop zone, and look doomed to Serie B next season.