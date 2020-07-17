Football Football Serie A: Inter eases past SPAL to close gap on Juventus Antonio Conte's Inter Milan has 71 points from 33 games while Juventus, chasing a ninth successive Serie A title, has 77. Reuters FERRARA 17 July, 2020 03:22 IST Antonio Candreva celebrates after scoring Inter Milan's first goal against SPAL. - REUTERS Reuters FERRARA 17 July, 2020 03:22 IST Inter Milan eased past bottom side SPAL on Thursday, winning 4-0 away to move second in Serie A and close the gap on leader Juventus to six points with five games left.Forward Alexis Sanchez continued his revival as he set up the first goal for Antonio Candreva in the first half and added the third himself on the hour. Cristiano Biraghi and Roberto Gagliardini scored the other goals.AS IT HAPPENED | SPAL 0-4 Inter MilanAntonio Conte's Inter has 71 points from 33 games while Juventus, chasing a ninth successive title, has 77.Inter has slashed five points off the difference between itself and the Turin side in the last three games. SPAL has 19 points, 11 adrift of the lowest team outside the drop zone, and look doomed to Serie B next season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos