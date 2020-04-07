Muller extends Bayern stay to 2023

Thomas Muller has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich that ties him to the club until 2023.

The 30-year-old, a one-club man who made his Bayern debut in 2008, follows head coach Hansi Flick in committing to the Bundesliga champion for the next three years.

Muller hinted in January he could be open to the idea of ending his long spell at the Allianz Arena, but the forward has decided to stay put.

"Both sides signed with a really good feeling. I'm sure that once we're playing again, we'll continue to be very successful," he told the club's official website.

"That spurs me on. For me, the number one priority was to extend at FC Bayern - and the club felt the same way.

"I've been with FC Bayern for a good two-thirds of my life now, so you can't say that the club and I are just along for the ride - we fight for each other.

"This club is not just any old employer for me. It's my passion. I'm happy that I'll be here for two extra years, and I'll give everything on and off the pitch."

Muller has been a mainstay of a Bayern side that has completely dominated German football for the best part of a decade. The former Germany international has won eight Bundesliga titles and the DFB-Pokal five times, while he is also a Champions League and Club World Cup winner with the Bavarian giant.

Muller made this season his 500th club appearance for Bayern and has 10 goals and 18 assists in the current campaign.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "I'm pleased that Thomas Muller has extended his contract by a further two years until 30 June 2023.

"I would like to thank Thomas and his advisor Ludwig Kogl for the very trusting and fair talks. Oliver [Kahn] and Hasan [Salihamidzic] have done a great job."

Sporting director Salihamidzic added of the 2014 World Cup winner: "I'm happy that we've reached agreement with Thomas.

"Thomas is a special player for us, a figurehead for the club and our fans, a leader who shows the way on the pitch and has achieved a lot with FC Bayern.

"We know how important he is for us, but Thomas also knows what FC Bayern means to him. It just fits, we didn't need lengthy talks and we’re all happy it’ll continue like this until 2023."

Bayern is on top of the Bundesliga by four points after 25 games this season, although the season is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.