FC Bayern sealed a sixth successive Bundesliga title in April 2018 after beating Augsburg 4-1. Niklas Süle put through his own goal after 15 minutes, but Corentin Tolisso and James Rodríguez turned the tide before half-time. Arjen Robben twisted the knife after the hour mark, with Sandro Wagner adding gloss to the scoreline in the closing stages.

WATCH: Bayern seals a sixth successive Bundesliga title in 2018

Bayern Munich eventually finished with 84 points from 34 matches, including 27 victories and four losses. Robert Lewandowski was the league's top-scorer.

Team Sportstar
07 April, 2020 15:08 IST

Bayern Munich players celebrating with the Bundesliga title in 2018.