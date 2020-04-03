Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bayern Munich extends contract with coach Flick until 2023 Hansi Flick has overseen Bayern Munich rising to the summit of Bundesliga this season since having taken over on an interim basis from Niko Kovac. AFP BERLIN 03 April, 2020 21:19 IST Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick reacts in his technical area - Getty Images AFP BERLIN 03 April, 2020 21:19 IST German Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich has handed coach Hansi Flick a new contract keeping him at the club until 2023, the club announced on Friday.“Bayern are very happy with Hansi Flick's work. The team has developed well under him and are playing attractive football,” said club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.Read: Dortmund stadium to be used as medical centre in COVID-19 crisis Flick, a former assistant to Germany coach Joachim Loew, took the reins at Bayern in November after his predecessor Niko Kovac was sacked.Initially hired on an interim basis, the 55-year-old led Bayern from fourth back to the top of the table, and was rewarded with a contract until the end of this season.His new deal will run until June 30, 2023. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos