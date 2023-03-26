Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal continues to be at the helm of the list of players with the most goals in international football. The Portugal legend has 122 goals in 198 appearances to his name.

Ronaldo, the most-capped international, also holds the all-time record for most career goals (832).

Iranian legend, Ali Daei, ranks second with 109 goals in 148 games. Daei held the record for the most goals scored until September 2021, when Ronaldo surpassed him with a goal against Ireland in a World Cup qualifier.

Argentina’s World Cup-winning team captain Lionel Messi finds himself in third place with 99 goals in 173 matches. His goal against Panama in the recently concluded international friendly made him only the second player after Ronaldo to score 800 career goals. The PSG star is also the second-highest goalscorer in international football among active players.

The Argentine forward is one goal away from becoming only the third player in history to score 100 international goals.

Mokhtar Dahari of Malaysia scored 89 goals in 142 matches, making him the fourth-best goalscorer on this list.

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri shares the fifth spot with Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas with 84 goals. Chhetri is third when it comes to the list of active goalscorers after Ronaldo and Messi.

Robert Lewandowski of Poland and the Brazilian star Neymar find themselves on the top 15 list with 78 and 77 goals, respectively.

Most international goals in men’s football

⦿ 122 - Cristiano Ronaldo* (Portugal) – 198 appearances

Cristiano Ronaldo* (Portugal) – 198 appearances ⦿ 109 - Ali Daei (Iran) – 148 appearances

Ali Daei (Iran) – 148 appearances ⦿ 99 - Lionel Messi* (Argentina) – 173 appearances

Lionel Messi* (Argentina) – 173 appearances ⦿ 89 - Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 142 appearances﻿

- Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 142 appearances﻿ ⦿ 84 - Ferenc Puskás (Hungary) – 89 appearances

- Ferenc Puskás (Hungary) – 89 appearances ⦿ 84 - Sunil Chhetri* (India) – 132 appearances

- Sunil Chhetri* (India) – 132 appearances ⦿ 80 - Ali Mabkhout* (United Arab Emirates) – 109 appearances

Ali Mabkhout* (United Arab Emirates) – 109 appearances ⦿ 79 - Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) – 111 appearances

- Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) – 111 appearances ⦿ 78 - Hussein Saeed (Iraq) – 137 appearances

- Hussein Saeed (Iraq) – 137 appearances ⦿ 78 - Robert Lewandowski* (Poland) – 139 appearances

- Robert Lewandowski* (Poland) – 139 appearances ⦿ 77 - Neymar* (Brazil) – 124 appearances

Neymar* (Brazil) – 124 appearances ⦿ 77 - Pelé (Brazil) – 92 appearances

Pelé (Brazil) – 92 appearances ⦿ 75 - Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 68 appearances

Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 68 appearances ⦿ 75 - Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan) – 76 appearances

- Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan) – 76 appearances ⦿ 75 - Bashar Abdullah (Kuwait) – 134 appearances

*- denotes players who are still active