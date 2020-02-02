Premier League LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur hosts Manchester City

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the English Premier League match between Tottenham and Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

LIVE UPDATES:

Starting Line-ups have been announced:

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris (C), Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinso Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-min, Lucas.

SUBS |Gazzaniga, Dier, Vertonghen, Ndombele, Gedson, Lamela, Sessegnon

Manchester City: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho (C), Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero.

SUBS | Bravo, G Jesus, Bernardo, D Silva, Cancelo, Foden, Garcia.

The first @ChampionsLeague goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium came against today's opponents.#THFC#COYS pic.twitter.com/phvoaHm7ig — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 2, 2020

When Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho pitched up in Manchester in 2016, the city briefly became the centre of the football universe but the build-up to its latest clash has been decidedly low-key.

With so much focus on runaway leader Liverpool, Sunday’s meeting between the two managerial greats is taking place out of the limelight.

Guardiola’s second-placed team is on the brink of conceding its Premier League title and Mourinho is battling to secure a top-four place for Tottenham after an inconsistent run of results.

Spurs Man City has a history of great goals#TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/jHKcEJlvC8 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 2, 2020

The City boss is relaxed about his players’ motivation, even though the title is out of sight, calling them “incredible“.

Mourinho’s team is in a dogfight to finish fourth and looks short of firepower without injured forward Harry Kane, but tit has started to rebuild following the departure of Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan.

New-signing Steven Bergwijn has been handed Eriksen’s number 23 shirt and will give Mourinho more attacking options as he bids to revive Spurs’ season.

WHERE TO WATCH?

You can watch the live stream on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. You can also watch the live stream on Hotstar.