Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City LIVE

10:10pm: Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract at Manchester City that will keep him in charge until the end of the 2022-23 season. His current five-year stay at City is his longest spell in charge of a club since he began his managerial career in 2008. Here is a collection of his best moments with City -

10pm: This will be the 24th meeting in all competitions between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola. Mourinho's 10 defeats in those duels are more than he has suffered against any other manager, while Guardiola has only beaten Manuel Pellegrini more often, with 12 victories.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur, second on the Premier League table, is unbeaten in seven league games. Manchester City on the other hand has endured a poor start to the season, picking up only 12 points from seven league games - the fewest collected by a Pep Guardiola-managed side.

City, which has a game in hand, has surprisingly struggled for goals this season, scoring only one goal in each of its last five league matches.

Mourinho, who took charge at Spurs last November, will hope to celebrate his anniversary with a win over City, which would take the London club provisionally top of the league.

Team News

Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling are back in training ahead for City, but Nathan Ake and Fernandinho are not ready to return.

“Except for Nathan and Fernandinho, the rest have started to come back,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference. “Sergio trained this week. Raheem trained for the first time today with the team,” he added.

Aguero and Fernandinho have been missing since October after suffering injuries against West Ham United and Porto respectively, while Sterling and Ake both picked up problems during the international break.

Meanwhile, Mourinho confirmed that Tottenham's South Korea winger Son Heung-min had tested negative for COVID-19 and is available for the game but England midfielder Harry Winks is a doubt after picking up a minor injury on international duty.

Steven Bergwijn is available for Spurs, but Matt Doherty is ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.