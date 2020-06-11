Football Football Tottenham's Dele Alli gets one game ban over coronavirus post Dele Alli put a video on a private Snapchat conversation in February in which the midfielder joked about the virus and appeared to mock an Asian man. PTI London 11 June, 2020 19:28 IST The Football Association said Alli’s actions were "a misguided attempt at humor". - Reuters Photo PTI London 11 June, 2020 19:28 IST Dele Alli will miss Tottenham’s first game back from the Premier League’s suspension after receiving a one-match ban on Thursday for a racially insensitive post on social media during the coronavirus outbreak.Alli put a video on a private Snapchat conversation in February in which the midfielder joked about the virus and appeared to mock an Asian man. The post was forwarded to a British newspaper.The Football Association said Alli’s actions were “a misguided attempt at humor” but that the player “had not set out to be insulting or to create a racial stereotype.” Empty stadium might help us at Man City, says Arsenal boss Arteta Alli was found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute, the FA said, because it constituted an “aggravated breach” by having a reference to race.The England international will miss Tottenham’s game against Manchester United on June 19. He also was fined 50,000 pounds ($63,000) and must attend an education course.Alli had previously acknowledged he “let myself down and the club” but said sorry again on Thursday in a statement issued soon after the FA’s decision was announced. UEFA set to choose schedules, venues for European football “I would like to apologise again for any offense caused by my behaviour,” he said. “It was an extremely poorly judged joke about a virus that has now affected us more than we could ever have imagined.“I’m grateful that the FA has confirmed that my actions were not intentionally racist because I despise racism of any kind. We all need to be mindful of the words and actions we use and how they can be perceived by others.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos