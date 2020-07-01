Football Transfers Transfers Bayern agrees 45 million euro deal to sign Sane from Man City: reports Sane, whose City contract was due to expire at the end of next season, is set to sign a five-year deal with the German club. Reuters 01 July, 2020 08:08 IST Leroy Sane - Getty Images Reuters 01 July, 2020 08:08 IST Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich has reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign winger Leroy Sane in a deal worth 45 million euros ($50.56 million) plus add-ons, British and German media reported on Tuesday.Sane, whose City contract was due to expire at the end of next season, is set to sign a five-year deal with the German club.City was resigned to selling the 24-year-old after manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the Germany international had turned down the Premier League club's offers of a new contract “two or three times”.READ| Manchester City Women signs England stars Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood Sane joined City from Schalke 04 in August 2016 for a fee reported by British media to be around 37 million pounds ($45.81 million) with performance-related add-ons.The winger, who has 39 goals and 45 assists in 135 appearances in all competitions for City, was an integral part of its league title winning squads in 2017-18 and 2018-19.However, he missed the majority of this season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield match against Liverpool in August, making his comeback as a late substitute last week in a 5-0 win over Burnley. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos