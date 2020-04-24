Rumour Has It: Madrid wants Pogba as Inter joins race, Van de Beek to Juventus

Another day, another Paul Pogba story.

Pogba's future continues to make headlines, with the Manchester United star reportedly unhappy at Old Trafford.

Long linked with a switch to Real Madrid, a Santiago Bernabeu transfer could be on the cards.

TOP STORY – ZIDANE EYES POGBA

Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba at the end of the season, according to L'Equipe.

Madrid has been heavily linked to Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga but Zidane is determined to bring Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeu.

It comes as Tuttosport and Sportmediaset claim Inter has joined Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Pogba.

ROUND-UP

- Juve is interested in re-signing Pogba but the Serie A champion could be about to turn to another midfielder target. Calciomercato says Juve is eyeing Ajax's Donny van de Beek, who has been linked to Madrid and United.

- Sport says Liverpool is in talks with soon-to-be free agent and Chelsea attacker Willian. The Brazilian is out of contract at the end of the 2019-20 season.

- PSG has prepared an offer for Milan full-back Theo Hernandez, according to Tuttosport. The Frenchman has been a revelation since arriving from Madrid.

- Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is Napoli's first choice if Kalidou Koulibaly leaves, claims Sport. Koulibaly has been linked to PSG, United and Madrid.

- Marca reports Martin Odegaard's future at Madrid depends on Luka Modric. The Spanish newspaper says if Modric leaves the Santiago Bernabeu, Odegaard will return from his loan spell. Otherwise, the Norwegian will spend another season on loan at Real Sociedad.

- RAC-1 claims Juve and Barca are in talks over a swap deal, which could see Miralem Pjanic leave for the LaLiga champion and Arthur move to Turin.

- Madrid has accepted it will not be able to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe this year, says L'Equipe. The Spanish capital club is determined to bring the France international to Madrid.