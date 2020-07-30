Transfers

Transfer Talk: Man City close to signing Valencia's Ferran Torres

Manchester City has closed in on a deal with Valencia winger Ferran Torres to add to its attackers roster following Leroy Sane's exit.

Reuters
30 July, 2020 11:21 IST

Ferran Torres (Left), 20, scored six goals and grabbed eight assists for Valencia in all competitions.   -  ap

Reuters
30 July, 2020 11:21 IST

Manchester City is close to agreeing a deal to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres for an initial fee of 20.9 million pounds ($27.13 million), British media reported on Wednesday.

Torres, 20, scored six goals and grabbed eight assists for Valencia in all competitions this season as it finished ninth in Spain's La Liga.

The Times reported that the Spain youth international has agreed a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

City has moved quickly to replace German winger Leroy Sane, who completed a move to Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich this month for 45 million euros plus add-ons.

City finished second in the Premier League this season behind Liverpool and is still in the Champions League where it leads Real Madrid 2-1 ahead of its last-16 second-leg match in Manchester next week.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m.

  Dugout videos

 Related