Transfer Talk: Man City close to signing Valencia's Ferran Torres

Manchester City is close to agreeing a deal to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres for an initial fee of 20.9 million pounds ($27.13 million), British media reported on Wednesday.

Torres, 20, scored six goals and grabbed eight assists for Valencia in all competitions this season as it finished ninth in Spain's La Liga.

The Times reported that the Spain youth international has agreed a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

City has moved quickly to replace German winger Leroy Sane, who completed a move to Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich this month for 45 million euros plus add-ons.

City finished second in the Premier League this season behind Liverpool and is still in the Champions League where it leads Real Madrid 2-1 ahead of its last-16 second-leg match in Manchester next week.