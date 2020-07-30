Football Transfers Transfers Transfer Talk: Man City close to signing Valencia's Ferran Torres Manchester City has closed in on a deal with Valencia winger Ferran Torres to add to its attackers roster following Leroy Sane's exit. Reuters 30 July, 2020 11:21 IST Ferran Torres (Left), 20, scored six goals and grabbed eight assists for Valencia in all competitions. - ap Reuters 30 July, 2020 11:21 IST Manchester City is close to agreeing a deal to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres for an initial fee of 20.9 million pounds ($27.13 million), British media reported on Wednesday.Torres, 20, scored six goals and grabbed eight assists for Valencia in all competitions this season as it finished ninth in Spain's La Liga.The Times reported that the Spain youth international has agreed a five-year deal with the Premier League club.City has moved quickly to replace German winger Leroy Sane, who completed a move to Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich this month for 45 million euros plus add-ons.City finished second in the Premier League this season behind Liverpool and is still in the Champions League where it leads Real Madrid 2-1 ahead of its last-16 second-leg match in Manchester next week. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos