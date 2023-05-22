UEFA appoints referee teams for 2023 club competition finals

The UEFA Referees Committee announced the referee teams for the 2023 club competitions finals on Monday.

UEFA Champions League

Szymon Marciniak has been appointed to officiate the 2023 Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Saturday, June 10.

The 42-year-old Polish referee has been an international referee since 2011, and this will be his first Champions League final. He refereed eight Champions League matches this season, including the semifinal second-leg match between Man City and Real Madrid.

He also officiated the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France in Qatar.

2022-23 Champions League final full refereeing team Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL) Assistants: Paweł Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL) 4th Official: Istvan Kovacs (ROM) Reserve AR: Vasile Florin Marinescu (ROM) VAR: Tomasz Kwiatowski (POL) Assistant VAR: Bartosz Frankowski (POL) VAR Support: Marco Fritz (GER)

UEFA Europa League

Anthony Taylor will referee the Europa League final between Sevilla and AS Roma at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday, May 31.

Taylor has been an international referee since 2013 and officiated six Champions League matches and one Europa League match this season- the semifinal first-leg between Roma and Feyenoord.

Taylor also refereed the 2020 Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla, along with the 2021 Nations League final between Spain and France.

2022-23 Europa League final full refereeing team Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG) Assistants: Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn (ENG) 4th Official: Michael Oliver (ENG) Reserve AR: Stuart Burt (ENG) VAR: Stuart Atwell (ENG) Assistant VAR: Christopher Kavanagh (ENG) VAR Support: Bastian Dankert (GER)

UEFA Conference League

Carlos del Cerro Grande has been appointed as the referee for the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final between ACF Fiorentina and West Ham United FC at Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia, on Wednesday, June 7.

Del Cerro Grande has been an international referee since 2013 and will take charge of his first Champions League final. This season, he has officiated five Champions League matches and one Conference League match. In the Champions League, he was in charge of the quarterfinal second-leg match between Inter and Benfica.

2022-23 Conference League final full refereeing team Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande Assistants: Pau Cebrián Devis and Guadalupe Porras Ayuso (ESP) 4th Official: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP) Reserve AR: Diego Barbero Sevilla (ESP) VAR: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP) Assistant VAR: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (ESP) VAR Support: Tiago Bruno Lopes Martins (POR)

UEFA Women’s Champions League final

Cheryl Foster has been appointed as the referee for the 2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League final between FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg at Eindhoven’s PSV Stadium, in the Netherlands, on Saturday, June 3.

The 42-year-old Foster will be refereeing her first Women’s Champions League final. This season, she was in charge of three Women’s Champions League matches, including the quarterfinal second-leg fixture between Wolfsburg and Paris Saint-Germain.

Foster was also in charge of three matches at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 held in England.