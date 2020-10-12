UEFA Nations League: Mount's scores winner as England beats Belgium 2-1

Marcus Rashford's penalty and a lucky strike from Mason Mount helped England come from a goal down to overcome top-ranked Belgium 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday and climb above the Red Devils in their UEFA Nations League group.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for the visitor from the penalty spot in the 16th minute after being brought down by a lunging tackle from England's Eric Dier. It was the Inter Milan striker's 13th goal in his last 11 matches for his country.

The Belgians pressed forward, with Yannick Carrasco and Kevin de Bruyne finding space and time to create seven shots on goal to England's two in the first half.

But when England won a corner late in the half, Belgium's Thomas Meunier clumsily pulled down the hosts' captain Jordan Henderson to concede a penalty.

Rashford converted from the spot to register his 11th goal in an England shirt.

England picked up the pace in the second half and got its reward through Mount in the 64th minute with a shot that took a heavy deflection off the boot of Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, looping over keeper Simon Mignolet into the far corner of the net.

Despite Belgium pushing forward repeatedly, England kept its shape and ran the clock down to record a win that puts it on seven points in the Nations League group to Belgium's six.

First Nations League win for Croatia

Croatia players celebrate Andrej Kramaric's winning goal against Sweden. - Getty Images

Croatia celebrated its first Nations League top-tier Group 3 win after a late goal by substitute Andrej Kramaric gave them a 2-1 home win over Sweden.

Sweden, which has lost all three opening fixtures, has no points.

Midfielder Nikola Vlasic fired the Croatians into a 32nd-minute lead when he swept the ball home from 10 metres from a flowing move involving Josip Brekalo and Luka Modric.

Marcus Berg equalised midway through the second half thanks to an Emil Forsberg assist, as Sweden's more adventurous approach after the break paid off.

The home side had the last laugh though as substitute Andrej Kramaric side-footed home the winner in the 84th minute after an unselfish pass by Ivan Perisic, who found space on the left flank.