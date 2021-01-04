United Sikkim revived, Bhutia says aim is to bring ISL into state

United Sikkim Football Club (USFC), owned by former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, has announced that it will revive its junior and senior teams while aiming to bring the Indian Super League (ISL) into the state. Sikkim's top club said it will also focus on its grassroots programme.

The club's senior manager Arjun Rai said that all their members, supporters and players wanted the club management to change its initial decision of not running the senior team.

"The club will now concentrate on both senior and junior level football from the rural and rural grassroots starting from this year," he said on Monday.

He added that the club will also apply to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to play the under-13 and under-16 league in 2021.

Bhutia said, "United Sikkim was the club that brought the I-League to the state where league matches were played at Paljor Stadium, and now we want to bring Indian Super League (ISL) to Sikkim." The former Indian captain stated that USFC has a long-term plan to reach the standards required to play in the ISL in the next few years.

He said that the club will now have its own ground and infrastructure. "We will continue to give a platform to footballers from Sikkim and the region and in the process, contribute to the development of Indian football," Bhutia said.

He concluded by informing that USFC will start playing the state league this year and build a young and strong team. "The players will be scouted from different parts of the region," he said.