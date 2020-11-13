Football

USA sends anti-racism message before Wales draw at Swansea

United States team wore tracksuit tops during national anthems which read 'Be the Change'; the match was the first opportunity for US to show support for racial equality following death of George Floyd in May.

Reuters
13 November, 2020 08:53 IST

Gregg Berhalter's team wore the jackets during the national anthems ahead of Thursday's friendly against Wales.   -  TWITTER| @USMNT

Reuters
13 November, 2020 08:53 IST

The United States men's team stepped on to the pitch for their first international match since February with personalised anti-racism messages emblazoned on their training jackets.

Gregg Berhalter's team wore the jackets during the national anthems ahead of Thursday's friendly against Wales at Swansea and both teams took a knee before kickoff in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“To inspire action on social justice issues, all of the players had 'Be the Change' adorned on the front of their anthem jackets,” the team said in a statement.

 

“Also, on the back of the jacket, each player had the opportunity to include a personalised message representing something meaningful to them.

“The spirit of their message is that every person has the ability, opportunity and responsibility to make a difference in our way.”

Some of the personalised messages included 'Unite In Truth', 'Love In All', 'Stronger Together' and 'End Police Brutality.'

Both sides fielded young experimental line-ups, and the match ended 0-0.

The US takes on Panama in another friendly in Austria on Monday while Wales will meet Ireland in the Nations League in Cardiff on Sunday.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos