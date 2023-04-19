Football

US to play CONCACAF Gold Cup in Chicago, St Louis, Charlotte

The Americans will meet Curaçao, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana or Sint Maarten four days later at St. Louis, then finish Group A against Nicaragua on July 2 at Charlotte, North Carolina.

AP
Miami 19 April, 2023 11:15 IST
FILE PHOTO: USMNT poses prior to the international friendly match against Serbia at BMO Stadium. 

FILE PHOTO: USMNT poses prior to the international friendly match against Serbia at BMO Stadium.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The defending champion United States will play its CONCACAF Gold Cup opener against Jamaica at Chicago on June 24.

Mexico opens Group B against Honduras on June 25 at Houston, plays Haiti four days later at Glendale, Arizona, and meets invited guest Qatar on July 2 at Santa Clara, California, the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football said Tuesday.

Quarterfinals will be on July 8 at Arlington, Texas, and the following day at Cincinnati. The semifinals will be July 12 at San Diego and Las Vegas, though CONCACAF will not specify venues for each semifinal until after the group stage.

The championship will be at Inglewood, California, on July 16.

