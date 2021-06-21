Football Football Copa America: Venezuela comes back twice to draw 2-2 with Ecuador Ronald Hernandez scored his first international goal in stoppage time to give Venezuela a dramatic 2-2 draw against Ecuador. Reuters 21 June, 2021 11:03 IST Edson Castillo of Venezuela celebrates with team-mate Luis Mago after scoring Venezuela's first goal. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 21 June, 2021 11:03 IST Ronald Hernandez scored his first international goal in stoppage time to give Venezuela a dramatic 2-2 draw against Ecuador in its Copa America clash on Sunday.Ayrton Preciado put Ecuador ahead with a scrambled goal six minutes before half-time but Edson Castillo bulleted home a header after 51 minutes to equalise.ALSO READ - Peru beats Colombia Substitute Gonzalo Plata raced the length of the field to give Ecuador a 2-1 lead with 19 minutes remaining but Hernandez got on the end of a 40-metre pass to loop a header past a stranded keeper in the 91st minute.The result means Ecuador has one point from two games in Group B and Venezuela has two points from three. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :