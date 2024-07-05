Venezuela vs Canada, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head record ahead of VEN v CAN quarterfinal

Debutant Canada faces Venezuela in its first ever Copa America quarterfinal on Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The history between the La Tri and the Les Rogues is quite short and very recent. The two sides have met just twice prior to their quarterfinal match in the Copa America 2024.
The teams met first in 2007 in an International Friendly match, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Three years later, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in another friendly match.
Coming into the quarterfinal, both sides will be looking to record their first win against the other with a semifinals spot up for grabs.
Venezuela vs Canada head-to-head record
Played: 2
Venezuela: 0
Draw: 2
Canada: 0
Latest on Sportstar
- Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal Tactical preview: How can Nagelsmann’s men beat La Roja
- Cricket South Africa in talks with Shabnim Ismail, van Niekerk for potential return to international cricket
- I want Sikandar to lead from the front: Zimbabwe coach Sammons
- Indian sports wrap, July 4: Diksha rises to tied fourth in Aramco Series London, Tvesa makes cut
- WSL top scorer Miedema joins Manchester City on three-year deal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE