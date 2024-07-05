MagazineBuy Print

Venezuela vs Canada, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head record ahead of VEN v CAN quarterfinal

The history between the La Tri and the Les Rogues is quite short and very recent. The two sides have met just twice prior to their quarterfinal match in the Copa America 2024.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 16:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Alphonso Davies of Canada
FILE PHOTO: Alphonso Davies of Canada | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Alphonso Davies of Canada | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Debutant Canada faces Venezuela in its first ever Copa America quarterfinal on Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The history between the La Tri and the Les Rogues is quite short and very recent. The two sides have met just twice prior to their quarterfinal match in the Copa America 2024.

The teams met first in 2007 in an International Friendly match, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Three years later, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in another friendly match.

Coming into the quarterfinal, both sides will be looking to record their first win against the other with a semifinals spot up for grabs.

Venezuela vs Canada head-to-head record

Played: 2

Venezuela: 0

Draw: 2

Canada: 0

