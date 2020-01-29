Football

WATCH: Wayne Rooney scores first goal since returning to English football

The goal comes in Rooney’s fourth appearance for Derby County since joining this winter.

29 January, 2020 17:18 IST

Wayne Rooney bagged his first goal since joining Derby County from D.C. United as the Rams fell 3-2 with Luton Town in Championship play.

