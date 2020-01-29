Football Football WATCH: Wayne Rooney scores first goal since returning to English football The goal comes in Rooney’s fourth appearance for Derby County since joining this winter. Team Sportstar 29 January, 2020 17:18 IST Derby County's Wayne Rooney - Getty Images Team Sportstar 29 January, 2020 17:18 IST Wayne Rooney bagged his first goal since joining Derby County from D.C. United as the Rams fell 3-2 with Luton Town in Championship play.The goal comes in Rooney’s fourth appearance for Derby County since joining this winter. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos