Enzo to Gakpo: Most expensive winter transfers in the January 2023 window

A chaotic deadline day brought curtains to an eventful end to the first transfer window of 2023, with almost all major clubs bringing in reinforcements ahead of the business end of the season.

Here are the major deals which went through in the winter transfer window:

Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea’s outlandish transfer window was marked with the deadline day deal it struck with Benfica to sign Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez for a British record 105 million pounds ($129 million).

The fee would eclipse the 100 million pounds Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021.

Fernandez was instrumental in Argentina’s World Cup campaign in Qatar, with the 22-year-old breaking into the starting lineup and playing every game, capping off the tournament by bagging the Young Player Award.

Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk controls the ball during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea. | Photo Credit: Jon Super/AP

Chelsea outdid its London rival Arsenal by roping Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk to the Premier League club. in a deal worth 70 million euros ($76 million) for the player and another 30 million euros is envisaged as a bonus payment.”

Mudryk, who was named Shakhtar’s player of the year for a second year in a row, caught the eye with his performances in the Champions League group stage where he scored three goals and grabbed two assists.

Anthony Gordon

Newcastle signed Anthony Gordon from Everton reportedly for an initial 40 million pounds ( USD 49.5 million) to mark his intent to keep its momentum going in an incredible season.

Newcastle said Gordon has signed a long-term deal as the team bolsters its squad for its tilt at qualifying for the Champions League. It is currently in third place in the Premier League.

Gordon joined Everton’s academy at the age of 11 and made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in a Europa League match in December 2017.

Cody Gakpo

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo in action with Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah. | Photo Credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

Liverpool’s efforts to recoup its floundering season saw it sign Dutch forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, pipping Manchester United to the Netherlands international’s signature.

Financial details of the fee were not disclosed by either club but British media reported Liverpool will pay an initial fee of 37 million pounds ($44.49 million) for the 23-year-old, who scored three goals at the World Cup in Qatar.

Gakpo’s arrival is welcome reinforcement for Liverpool which lost Colombian forward Luis Diaz to a knee injury while Portugal’s Diogo Jota has been sidelined with a calf problem since October which saw him miss the World Cup.

Benoit Badiashile

Chelsea also signed the most expensive defender of this window, in the form of Benoit Badiashile from Ligue 1 side Monaco with the Frenchman signing a seven-and-a-half-year contract.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the deal was worth 35 million pounds ($41.70 million).

Badiashile, who has two caps for France, joined Monaco’s youth team in 2016. The 21-year-old made 24 league appearances for Monaco as it finished third in the French league last season.

