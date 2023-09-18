MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Xavi: Barcelona under brutal pressure after our golden era

The Catalan giants won four editions of the competition between 2006 and 2015, and have endured some humiliating eliminations since.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 19:46 IST , Barcelona - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez.
FILE PHOTO: Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez. | Photo Credit: Alvaro Medranda
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez. | Photo Credit: Alvaro Medranda

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said Monday his time in the team as a player helped set a high bar which the club is now struggling to reach in the Champions League.

The Catalan giants won four editions of the competition between 2006 and 2015 and have endured some humiliating eliminations since.

Barcelona let leads slip against Roma and Liverpool and was thrashed by Bayern Munich in recent years, while it has failed to make it out of the group stage in the past two seasons.

“There is huge demand on us, the bar is so high -- this is Barca,” Xavi told a news conference.

“This is a consequence of the Barca of the past few years, of our era, as a player. In 10 years, from 2006 to 2015, four Champions Leagues were won.”

The coach said the club’s objective was to make it through the group phase, ahead of its opener in the competition against Belgian champions Royal Antwerp on Tuesday.

“We like challenges, but the level of demand is so high, it’s brutal,” he continued.

Also read | Ten Hag oversees Man United’s worst start - looking back at the Red Devils’ past seasons after the Ferguson era

“It’s a consequence of inheriting a brilliant era, the best in the history of this club.”

However Xavi said his players were coping well and excited to start their new European campaign.

“Looking in the faces of the players, the joy, I see hope,” added Xavi. “A lot of hope and desire.”

Barcelona spent little in the summer as it continues to endure financial difficulties but was able to sign Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo on loan.

It also replaced Sergio Busquets with former Barca youth team product Oriol Romeu, signed from Girona.

The midfielder, 31, said he did not imagine he would be back at this level after leaving Barcelona in 2011 for Chelsea, later joining Southampton in 2015.

“I’d be lying to you if I said that when you go to Southampton you think you’ll be playing a key role at Barcelona (one day), it’s hard to imagine,” said Romeu.

“Football has many twists and turns. I’m happy, and hopeful of doing a good job.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Xavi Hernandez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games: India looking to end Volleyball medal drought 
    Netra V
  2. Mumbai City vs Nassaji Mazandaran, AFC Champions League LIVE Score: MCFC 0-0 NAS, Chhangte almost scores, updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Xavi: Barcelona under brutal pressure after our golden era
    AFP
  4. India ODI squad LIVE announcement for Australia series: Will Ashwin, Sundar make cut in last series before World Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ECB suspends Sussex captain Cheteshwar Pujara for one match over disciplinary issues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Xavi: Barcelona under brutal pressure after our golden era
    AFP
  2. Football this week: Everything that happened in World soccer this week (September 11-17)
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man United’s injured Wan-Bissaka out for ‘several weeks’
    Reuters
  4. Mumbai City vs Nassaji Mazandaran, AFC Champions League LIVE Score: MCFC 0-0 NAS, Chhangte almost scores, updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s football: WSL confident of becoming first billion-pound football league for women
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games: India looking to end Volleyball medal drought 
    Netra V
  2. Mumbai City vs Nassaji Mazandaran, AFC Champions League LIVE Score: MCFC 0-0 NAS, Chhangte almost scores, updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Xavi: Barcelona under brutal pressure after our golden era
    AFP
  4. India ODI squad LIVE announcement for Australia series: Will Ashwin, Sundar make cut in last series before World Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ECB suspends Sussex captain Cheteshwar Pujara for one match over disciplinary issues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment