Xavi urges Barcelona to find motivation to finish second in LaLiga

Barcelona is a team that is used to finishing in first place but now must find the motivation to ensure it ends the season second behind arch rival Real Madrid in LaLiga, manager Xavi said.

Barca's 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou on Sunday marked the first time the club had lost three straight home games and all but sealed the league for rival Real Madrid.

Real Madrid now need only one point from its last five games to secure the title, while Barcelona is second on 63 points, level with Sevilla.

REPORT | Barcelona loses again at home, Madrid 1 point from title

Barcelona was also eliminated from the Europa League earlier this month.

"We were all fired up with the great run in the league and the Europa League," Xavi told reporters.

"I understand it's not as motivating for the fans and players to fight for second place. But we have to be in the Champions League, we want to hear the Champions League music next season.

"There is a lot at stake. In Barcelona's history it's about coming first, but we have to understand and motivate ourselves to finish second."

Barca next hosts Mallorca on Sunday.