Amandeep leads strong field in 10th leg of Hero WPGT

Amandeep Drall leads a strong field of Indians who are fresh from their European sojourn as they tee off in the 10th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Chandigarh Golf Club here on Wednesday.

Amandeep, who has had a good season on the Ladies European Tour Access Series with a few Top-10 finishes, will be joined by Vani Kapoor, who had a modest season.

Gaurika Bishnoi had some very good finishes too, while Pranavi Urs and rookie Durga Nittur are also back after playing in Europe.

Amandeep, a Kapurthala golfer who has played a lot in Chandigarh, is coming off a fine streak that included three Top-10 finishes in her last four starts on the LET Access Series.

She is 12th on the LET Access Series money list, while Gaurika was sixth in a LET Access Series event. The experience will stand them in good stead here at the par-72 layout.

Experienced players like Smriti Mehra, Neha Tripathi, Saaniya Sharma, Seher Atwal and Afshan Fatima will also be in the field. The youngsters led by the Bakshi sisters -- Hitaashee and Jahanvi Bakshi -- and amateur Avani Prashanth will add to the strength of the field.

Lakhmehar Pardesi, who won her maiden title in the last leg at Noida Golf Course, will be hoping to carry on the fine form, especially in Chandigarh, where she is familiar with the course.

A total of 34 players, including six amateurs, will play in the Rs 10 lakh event as the season approaches the closing stages.

Amandeep is still leading the Hero Order of Merit, followed by Vani Kapoor, while Jahanvi and Hitaashee Bakshi are in third and fourth places respectively. Seher Atwal is lying fifth.