Amandeep falters in final round, finishes T-11; Vani T-26 in France

India's Amandeep Drall faltered on the final day with a five-over 77 card and plummeted from the overnight second position to finish tied-11th at the Terre Blanche Ladies Open golf tournament.

Vani Kapoor, the other Indian in the field, also shot 77, and finished T-26 after being T-11 overnight.

Sweden’s Linn Grant rounded off an excellent week, producing a final round of 72 to win the title by four shots.

Heading into the final day, the 22-year-old held a six-shot lead after rounds of 68 (-4) and 66 (-6) on her first two days.

The former Arizona State University player ensured she produced a level-par final round to finish on 10-under-par and win her first tournament as a professional.

In second place was Danish amateur Amalie Leth-Nissen, who shot a final round of 69 (-3) to be four shots behind Grant.

Belgian Charlotte De Corte finished in third on four-under-par after producing rounds of 72, 69 and 71 at Golf de Terre Blanche, while Scotland's Rachael Taylor ended the tournament in fourth place after a final round of 70.

Next, LETAS heads to Spain for the season finale with the Santander Golf Tour Barcelona at Real Club de Golf el Prat from October 20 to 22.